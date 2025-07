videoDetails

Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 02:20 PM IST

Sunday brought a historic moment in Maharashtra politics. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, after almost 13 years, reached his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's house 'Matoshree'.