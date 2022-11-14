NewsVideos

Rajasthan becoming home of crimes: Satish Poonia amid Udaipur railway track damage incident

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Soon after the Udaipur railway track damage incident, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on November 13 in Jhunjhunu, said that the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should be held accountable. He also alleged that the state is becoming a home of crimes. “Rail track started functioning from October 31. Such an incident creates fear among people while also questioning law and order situation. There's intelligence failure in state. CM should be accountable. Policing should be stringent,” Satish Poonia said.

