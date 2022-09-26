Rajasthan Congress Crisis: No consensus on the name of Sachin Pilot for the post of CM

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can become the President of Congress. In such a situation, the ruckus has started regarding the post of Chief Minister of the state. After the Gehlot faction became active, the difficulties of the pilot seem to be increasing. There seems to be a ruckus about who will be the new CM of the state. It is being told that there is no consensus on the name of Sachin Pilot among the MLAs of Gehlot faction.