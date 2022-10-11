NewsVideos

Rajasthan: Continuous rainfall damages crops in Alwar district

|Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Continuous rainfall damaged crops in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The unseasonal rain has damaged ‘Kharif crops’ in the states increasing farmers’ woes.

All Videos

DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
10:18
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar

Trending Videos

10:18
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar