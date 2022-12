Rajasthan: G20 Sherpa, delegates visits the Shilpgram Crafts Village in Udaipur

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

The first G20 Sherpa meeting began on December 04 at Udaipur in Rajasthan. The G20 Sherpa and delegates visited the Shilpgram Crafts Village at Udaipur on December 06. They were seen inspecting and purchasing the items displayed during their visit. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 01.