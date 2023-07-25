trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640132
Rajasthan Rumble: A ‘red diary’, a sacked minister and the chaos in CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Gehlot’s dirty secrets in Rajasthan minister’s ‘Red Diary’? Congress in Rajasthan again rumbles with party ministers. Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha sparks controversy by showing a ‘Red Diary’ in the assembly.
