Rajasthan’s Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena compares Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to Lord Ram’s ‘Yatra’

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Rajasthan’s Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in Dausa, Rajasthan on October 17 compared Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to Lord Ram’s ‘Yatra’. Adressing media persons, he said, “Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra will be historic. Lord Ram too had gone from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on foot. But, Rahul Gandhi is walking even more than that, from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.”