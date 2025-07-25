Advertisement
Rajasthan School collapses takes life of four

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
A major accident has happened in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan this morning. The roof of the government school in Piplodi village suddenly collapsed. Many children got buried under the debris. According to initial information, four children are reported to have died in this. However, it has not been fully confirmed yet. After the accident, there is panic in the entire village. Police and administrative officials have reached the spot. The work of removing the debris has been started with JCB. A huge crowd of people has gathered at the spot.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK