NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Jailor Deepak Sharma Warns YouTubers Rajat Dalal And Rajveer Shisodia Against Misleading Internet Audience Through Online Disputes

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Popular jailor Deepak Sharma and the Haryana Police stepped in to address the escalating feud between YouTubers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia. Sharma went on social media to scold the YouTubers, saying they were causing chaos and distracting students during exams. He posted twice about it.

All Videos

90% students fails in semester exams in Ranchi
Play Icon02:21
90% students fails in semester exams in Ranchi
Teacher shot dead in Muzaffarnagar
Play Icon01:50
Teacher shot dead in Muzaffarnagar
Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital
Play Icon02:20
Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Play Icon01:56
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
Play Icon04:04
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa

Trending Videos

90% students fails in semester exams in Ranchi
play icon2:21
90% students fails in semester exams in Ranchi
Teacher shot dead in Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:50
Teacher shot dead in Muzaffarnagar
Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital
play icon2:20
Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
play icon1:56
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
play icon4:4
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa