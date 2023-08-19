trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650828
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth arrived at Lucknow airport on August 18. He said that tomorrow he is going to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will watch the movie ‘Jailer’ with the CM.
