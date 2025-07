videoDetails

Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam Attack in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. Operation Sindoor is to be discussed for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha. In such a situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made many big revelations about Pakistan regarding Operation Sindoor.