videoDetails

Rajneeti: Delhi Election 2024 - Owaisi Nominates Riots Accused Tahir Hussain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi stirred controversy by nominating Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain for elections. Despite being in jail, Hussain’s family met Owaisi, raising questions over political decisions.