Rajneeti: India Pak Conflict Update - What's Happening in Pakistan?

Sonam | Updated: May 11, 2025, 08:04 PM IST

Pakistan has become shameless... calling the ceasefire its victory... but this is not a ceasefire... it is the surrender of Munir's army... because Munir was of the view that if there is no ceasefire... then what will be the result. Understand the reason for Pakistan's surrender. India took revenge for Pahalgam... and entered Pakistan and destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts. This frightened Shahbaz and Munir. Pakistan was already in need of water after the Indus Water Treaty ended.