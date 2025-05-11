Advertisement
Rajneeti: India Pak Conflict Update - What's Happening in Pakistan?

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Pakistan has become shameless... calling the ceasefire its victory... but this is not a ceasefire... it is the surrender of Munir's army... because Munir was of the view that if there is no ceasefire... then what will be the result. Understand the reason for Pakistan's surrender. India took revenge for Pahalgam... and entered Pakistan and destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts. This frightened Shahbaz and Munir. Pakistan was already in need of water after the Indus Water Treaty ended.

Rajneeti: India Pak Conflict Update - Will 'General Raj' return to Pakistan?
Play Icon04:07
Rajneeti: India Pak Conflict Update - Will 'General Raj' return to Pakistan?
DNA: Operation Sindoor: Pakistan responds to India's strikes
Play Icon02:57
DNA: Operation Sindoor: Pakistan responds to India's strikes
DNA: Where is Pak General Asim Munir?
Play Icon03:02
DNA: Where is Pak General Asim Munir?
DNA: Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor
Play Icon08:04
DNA: Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor
DNA: 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor
Play Icon06:12
DNA: 10 Of Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor

