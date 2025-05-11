Advertisement
Rajneeti: India Pak Conflict Update - Will 'General Raj' return to Pakistan?

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Is everything okay in Pakistan which has suffered defeat in the war with India... Is the Shahbaz government there safe... This question is being raised because there is a fear of a coup in Pakistan once again. According to sources, General Munir is angry with the ceasefire and Shahbaz's attitude and this fear was visible on Shahbaz's face when he kept praising General Munir while addressing the country last night.

