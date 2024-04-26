Advertisement
Rajneeti: Listen to the thoughts of voters from Wayanad!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Rajneeti: Wayanad city of Kerala, known as Kashi of the South, remains in the news during the election season. Because there is news of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi once again trying his luck from Amethi. What is the mood of the people of Wayanad amidst these news. To find out, Zee News team tried to know the thoughts of the people of Wayanad.

