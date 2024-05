videoDetails

Rajneeti: PM Modi's eye on MY factor!

Sonam | Updated: May 16, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

Four phases of voting have been completed in UP and now PM Modi has also put in all his strength for the fifth phase. BJP has full focus especially on the seats of Purvanchal and the proof of this is the massive rallies of the Prime Minister in Purvanchal today. After all, what is the strategy of PM Modi and BJP regarding Purvanchal?