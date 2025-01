videoDetails

Rajneeti: Whether Kejriwal can bath in Yamuna? - Asks UP CM Yogi

| Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 09:58 PM IST

Yogi has roared in Delhi...and now in a short while Owaisi's rally is also going to be held, Owaisi's rally will be held in Shaheen Bagh area..the same Shaheen Bagh where the population is Muslim majority..and today the battle of Yogi vs Owaisi is going on in Delhi...what do the Muslim and Hindu neighborhoods have to say about it...watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE report...