Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
As per latest reports, terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. , Four army soldiers have been martyred in this attack. Three army soldiers have been injured. Security forces have surrounded the terrorists and are conducting a search operation. It is also being said that very soon the security forces will take revenge for the martyrdom of the soldiers. Now additional security forces have taken charge against the terrorists. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain of 16th Corps has reached Rajouri.

