trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655450
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In Jammu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Pre-Raksha Bandhan celebrations began for the Army Jawans deployed in Akhnoor sector of Jammu. Local girls tied ‘Rakhi’ to Jawans guarding the country's border in Akhnoor sector. Raksha Bandhan, or Rakhi, commemorates the connection of love and friendship between siblings.
Follow Us

All Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon2:1
Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
play icon3:34
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?

Trending Videos

Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon2:1
Raksha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Mahakaal At Mahakaleshwar Temple
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
play icon3:34
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
play icon1:57
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
India,