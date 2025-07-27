Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2937616https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/ram-ji-lal-suman-controversy-2937616.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Ji Lal Suman Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ramji Lal Suman's harsh words! New uproar begins! While giving a statement on Kalash Yatra, he said, 'They provide route for Kalash Yatra but want to stop Baba Sahib's Shobha Yatra.

All Videos

Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Play Icon02:32
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
Play Icon03:28
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
Fraud with Woman in Mumbai Exposed
Play Icon04:05
Fraud with Woman in Mumbai Exposed
Why did Tejaswi get tensed due to Tej Pratap's announcement?
Play Icon03:25
Why did Tejaswi get tensed due to Tej Pratap's announcement?
Operation sIndoor
Play Icon02:52
Operation sIndoor

Trending Videos

Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
play icon2:32
Yashweer Maharaj on Kawad Yatra
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
play icon3:28
Gorakhpur Temple Wrestling Competition
Fraud with Woman in Mumbai Exposed
play icon4:5
Fraud with Woman in Mumbai Exposed
Why did Tejaswi get tensed due to Tej Pratap's announcement?
play icon3:25
Why did Tejaswi get tensed due to Tej Pratap's announcement?
Operation sIndoor
play icon2:52
Operation sIndoor
NEWS ON ONE CLICK