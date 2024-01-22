trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712577
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Delight in the enchanting and divine presence of the Ram Lalla idol following the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Witness the serene beauty and spiritual significance as the idol takes on a mesmerizing look, marking a momentous chapter in the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir.

PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
 Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Joins Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Rajinikanth Arrives in Ayodhya for Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Rajinikanth Arrives in Ayodhya for Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

