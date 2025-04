videoDetails

Rana Sanga Jayanti Controversy

| Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Police is on high alert regarding Rana Sanga Jayanti Sammelan in Agra, UP... Police administration reviewed the preparations by conducting a mock drill. Police administration is fully alert regarding the event to be held on 12th April in Ghadi Rami, Agra. To deal with any untoward incident, police reviewed its preparations by conducting a mock drill in the Police Line Ground.