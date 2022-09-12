Ranveer Singh slays with artsy fashion accessories at Mumbai airport

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was recently photographed at Mumbai airport. Singh was dressed in simple loungewear for the plane ride. He accessorised his look with a mask, cap, and headphones as he walked out of the airport. Before leaving, the actor posed for the shutterbugs.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was recently photographed at Mumbai airport. Singh was dressed in simple loungewear for the plane ride. He accessorised his look with a mask, cap, and headphones as he walked out of the airport. Before leaving, the actor posed for the shutterbugs.