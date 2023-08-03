trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644138
Rapist Ismail Hajat gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Additional Sessions Judge Shakuntala Solanki sentenced accused Yusuf Ismail to death and ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's kin

