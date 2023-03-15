NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rare Moment: NASA's Webb Telescope Captures Prelude to Supernova | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Rare Moment: NASA's Webb Telescope Captures Prelude to Supernova | Zee News English The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled never before seen images and phenomena happening in deep space, and it has delivered once again. The world's most powerful observatory has captured a star ready to go supernova. A supernova is one of the biggest explosions in the universe, which happens at the end of a star's life. Supernovas are difficult to see in our own Milky Way galaxy because dust blocks our view.

All Videos

Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed at Bengaluru airport
Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed at Bengaluru airport
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla challenges Congress spokesperson..
9:51
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla challenges Congress spokesperson..
Taal Thok Ke: Why Modi is silent on Adani's loot?
8:38
Taal Thok Ke: Why Modi is silent on Adani's loot?
Ghaziabad Accident video went viral
0:51
Ghaziabad Accident video went viral
Dimple Yadav targets Yogi government on loudspeaker controversy
5:40
Dimple Yadav targets Yogi government on loudspeaker controversy

Trending Videos

Dance India Dance fame Salman Yusuff Khan claims he was harassed at Bengaluru airport
9:51
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla challenges Congress spokesperson..
8:38
Taal Thok Ke: Why Modi is silent on Adani's loot?
0:51
Ghaziabad Accident video went viral
5:40
Dimple Yadav targets Yogi government on loudspeaker controversy