Rare Moment: NASA's Webb Telescope Captures Prelude to Supernova | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled never before seen images and phenomena happening in deep space, and it has delivered once again. The world's most powerful observatory has captured a star ready to go supernova. A supernova is one of the biggest explosions in the universe, which happens at the end of a star's life. Supernovas are difficult to see in our own Milky Way galaxy because dust blocks our view.