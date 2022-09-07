Rashmika Mandanna make fans go wow in her drop-dead gorgeous ethnic ensemble

South Sensation Rashmika Mandanna never fails to astound her fans with her distinctive fashion sense. Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai in her ethnic look. Her traditional attire left everyone in awe. The 'Pushpa' star donned a printed co-ord set. She completed her look with a matching shrug and gorgeous earrings. Rashmika was all smiles for the photographers. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Goodbye’

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

