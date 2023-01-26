videoDetails

RDAY 2023: On India's 74th Republic Day, the main battle tank "Arjun" marches down Kartavya Path

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

The detachment of the Main Battle Tank Arjun of 75 Armoured Regiment marched down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations. It was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. India is celebrating the day with great patriotic fervour. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day from Kartavya Path. RDAY 2023: On India's 74th Republic Day, the main battle tank "Arjun" marches down Kartavya Path