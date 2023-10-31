trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682303
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
With the Air Force having already operationalized three of its S-400 air defence missile squadrons along borders with China, Pakistan, Indian, Russian officials are set to meet soon to discuss the final delivery schedule for the remaining 2 squadrons.
Follow Us

All Videos

Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Play Icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
Play Icon3:22
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Play Icon2:20
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Israel-Hamas war | “We appreciate India’s support…” Israeli Govt’s Spox lauds India for its support
Play Icon1:45
Israel-Hamas war | “We appreciate India’s support…” Israeli Govt’s Spox lauds India for its support
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November
Play Icon7:19
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November

Trending Videos

Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
play icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
play icon3:22
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
play icon2:20
Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple
Israel-Hamas war | “We appreciate India’s support…” Israeli Govt’s Spox lauds India for its support
play icon1:45
Israel-Hamas war | “We appreciate India’s support…” Israeli Govt’s Spox lauds India for its support
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November
play icon7:19
Onion Price Hike: Onion may become more expensive in November