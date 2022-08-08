Realme 9i 5G confirmed to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip

Realme 9i 5G will launch in India on August 18, the company announced recently. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a 5G version of the existing Realme 9i, which is available in the country at Rs 13,499 for the base variant.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Realme 9i 5G will launch in India on August 18, the company announced recently. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a 5G version of the existing Realme 9i, which is available in the country at Rs 13,499 for the base variant.