trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641471
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Red Diary’, latest product of ‘Loot Ki Dukaan’: PM Modi's sharp attack on Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and raised the ‘Red Diary’ issue during a public rally in Sikar and said that it is the latest product of ‘loot ki dukaan’.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Gyanvapi Masjid case: Allahabad High Court reserves decision till August 3, informs Advocate Vishnu Jain
play icon1:4
Gyanvapi Masjid case: Allahabad High Court reserves decision till August 3, informs Advocate Vishnu Jain
Centre to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI; appeals SC for trial outside state
play icon3:4
Centre to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI; appeals SC for trial outside state
“My appeal to PM, GoI and BJP is to stop demeaning India…” Raghav Chadha
play icon2:40
“My appeal to PM, GoI and BJP is to stop demeaning India…” Raghav Chadha
“BJP has no issue left…” Sachin Pilot on ‘Red Diary’ controversy
play icon3:9
“BJP has no issue left…” Sachin Pilot on ‘Red Diary’ controversy
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake
play icon1:44
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Masjid case: Allahabad High Court reserves decision till August 3, informs Advocate Vishnu Jain
play icon1:4
Gyanvapi Masjid case: Allahabad High Court reserves decision till August 3, informs Advocate Vishnu Jain
Centre to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI; appeals SC for trial outside state
play icon3:4
Centre to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI; appeals SC for trial outside state
“My appeal to PM, GoI and BJP is to stop demeaning India…” Raghav Chadha
play icon2:40
“My appeal to PM, GoI and BJP is to stop demeaning India…” Raghav Chadha
“BJP has no issue left…” Sachin Pilot on ‘Red Diary’ controversy
play icon3:9
“BJP has no issue left…” Sachin Pilot on ‘Red Diary’ controversy
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake
play icon1:44
Gujarat Flood: Heavy rains in Gujarat's Navsari, the city turned into a lake