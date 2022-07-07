Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country
In the given scenario of falling global prices, the government on July 7 directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More than that, the Food Secretary addressed the rising consumer complaints against the weight of the oil.
In the given scenario of falling global prices, the government on July 7 directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More than that, the Food Secretary addressed the rising consumer complaints against the weight of the oil.