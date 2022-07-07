Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country

In the given scenario of falling global prices, the government on July 7 directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More than that, the Food Secretary addressed the rising consumer complaints against the weight of the oil.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

