NewsVideos

Relief for Consumer: Edible Oil Manufacturers to cut the MRP further, maintain uniform MRP across country

In the given scenario of falling global prices, the government on July 7 directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More than that, the Food Secretary addressed the rising consumer complaints against the weight of the oil.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
In the given scenario of falling global prices, the government on July 7 directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the MRP of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. More than that, the Food Secretary addressed the rising consumer complaints against the weight of the oil.

All Videos

FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
2:24
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis
1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis

Trending Videos

0:56
FIR on the director of the film Kali in MP
2:24
Namaste India: Heavy rain in Maharashtra, 2 people died
1:43
Udaipur Murder Case: How many helpers of Gaus- Riyaz?
1:51
Namaste India: 7 injured in clash between BJP-Congress workers in Indore
1:48
Namaste India: Sri Lankan government failed to deal with the economic crisis