Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was known by his stage name KK, would have been 54 on 23rd August 2022. The legendary singer passed away on May 31 this year, leaving his fans and admirers devastated. He had recorded songs in several languages and with that, won the hearts of millions.

Aug 23, 2022
