Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Get ready for a spectacular display as 51 Indian Air Force aircraft, including 29 fighter aircraft, eight transport aircraft, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft, gear up to participate in the Republic Day Flypast in Delhi. Don't miss this awe-inspiring showcase of aerial prowess. (Source: Indian Air Force)

