Rescue operations underway amid massive destruction in Uttarkashi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Bad weather became a hindrance in the rescue operation in Uttarkashi... Red alert for heavy to very heavy rains... Uttarakhand government gave information... Till now more than 130 people have been rescued... CM Yogi also spoke to CM Dhami..