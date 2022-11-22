NewsVideos

Research finds exercise can reduce side effects of breast cancer

Nov 22, 2022
The most prevalent type of disease affecting women is breast cancer; one in eight Australian women will receive a diagnosis by the time they are 85 years old. The findings s of the study were published in Breast Cancer. Radiotherapy has emerged as an important component of breast cancer treatment but can lead to cancer-related fatigue and negatively impact patients' health-related quality of life including their emotional, physical and social wellbeing. However, latest research by Edith Cowan University (ECU) has revealed exercise may make radiotherapy more tolerable for patients. The remaining patients were a control group who did not participate in the exercise program. Researchers found patients who exercised recovered from cancer-related fatigue quicker during and after radiotherapy compared to the control group and saw a significant increase in health-related quality of life post radiotherapy.

