NewsVideos

Researchers find difference in brains of boys, girls with binge eating disorder

|Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
A team of researchers from the Keck School of Medicine at USC conducted the first known comparison of the brains of boys and girls with binge eating disorder and discovered notable changes in brain structure between the sexes. The research was recently published in Psychological Medicine. The study, which builds on earlier work suggesting that binge eating disorder is wired in the brain from an early age, is an important first step in understanding the neurobiology of binge eating disorder and how it differs between the sexes. It also presents critical evidence that males, who in the past were left out of research on eating disorders, must be included in future efforts to understand the origins of eating disorders.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat
10:32
Desh Superfast: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat
Gujarat Elections 2022: 'BJP will win in Gujarat assembly elections' - Rivaba Jadeja
6:42
Gujarat Elections 2022: 'BJP will win in Gujarat assembly elections' - Rivaba Jadeja
Supreme Court orders release of all 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
9:50
Supreme Court orders release of all 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Singles' Day 2022: Interesting facts of being single
Singles' Day 2022: Interesting facts of being single
Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor opts for desi wear as she hits the gym
Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor opts for desi wear as she hits the gym

Trending Videos

10:32
Desh Superfast: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat
6:42
Gujarat Elections 2022: 'BJP will win in Gujarat assembly elections' - Rivaba Jadeja
9:50
Supreme Court orders release of all 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Singles' Day 2022: Interesting facts of being single
Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor opts for desi wear as she hits the gym