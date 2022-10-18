NewsVideos

Researchers uncover unknown property of colloidal crystals, memory abilities

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Colloidal crystals contain a previously unknown feature known as highly organized three-dimensional arrays of nanoparticles, according to researchers from Northwestern University. The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature. The team engineered colloidal crystals with complementary strands of DNA and found that dehydration crumpled the crystals, breaking down the DNA hydrogen bonds. But when researchers added water, the crystals bounced back to their original state within seconds. The new study describes the shape memory that occurs after changes to a colloidal crystal's structure and that is not accessible in other types of crystals. In response to external stimuli, reversible structural changes in these new materials could lead to associated dynamic functional changes that make them useful in chemical and biological sensing, optics and soft robotics.

