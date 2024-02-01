trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716363
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
As the anticipation builds, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra reaches the Ministry of Finance in Delhi, captured in outside visuals. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the Union Interim Budget 2024.

