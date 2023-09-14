trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662108
‘RIP Kent’: Indian Army’s six-year-old female dog lays down her life in encounter in J&K’s Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Indian Army’s female six-year-old Canine Labrador dog laid down her life during the encounter in J&K’s Rajouri on Sept 13. The six-year-old ‘Kent’, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was killed while she was shielding her handler during the encounter. Kent was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists during the encounter.
