As inflation surges, massive rent increases on the way for millions of residents of California. Landlords are now legally allowed to increase costs by as much as ten percent for some homes - the maximum allowed under state law. Let's hear it both from the tenants and the landlords.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

