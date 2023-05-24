NewsVideos
Rituraj hits fourth consecutive half-century against Gujarat Titans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Today in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have made it to the finals. Rituraj Gaikwad has scored a brilliant century in the match.

