NewsVideos
videoDetails

RJD’s party symbol ‘lantern’ fixed atop vehicle spotted in Patna ahead of Opposition meeting

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers in Bihar’s Patna flaunted the party’s symbol ahead of the Opposition meeting that is scheduled to happen later today. A vehicle carrying many lanterns fixed on the top of it was spotted taking rounds on June 23. At the back of the vehicle, a slogan reading ‘Tej, Tejashwi Zindabad’ was also seen.

All Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
play icon2:6
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:29
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US

Trending Videos

Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
play icon2:55
Missing Titanic Sub Crew Killed After 'Catastrophic Implosion' At 16000ft In the Atlantic Ocean
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
play icon2:6
Know plan behind Opposition Meeting in Patna
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
play icon3:4
Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:29
Unlike BJP’s hatred, Congress spreading love: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US
play icon2:15
“World sees India as trusted partner…” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on PM Modi’s official State Visit to US