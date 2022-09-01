Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to cross 3500 Runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma has secured yet another record to his name in the game's shortest format after becoming the first ever batsman to cross the 3,500-run milestone in T20Is. The Indian narrowly managed to pip Kiwi Martin Guptill while Virat Kohli closed the gap to the duo in the all-time charts.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

