IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma could miss a few games; Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai in his place

|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Rohit Sharma could miss a few games; Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai in his place Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to launch their title bid for a record-extending sixth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians capped off a disastrous season in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league as MI was the first franchise to crash out of the playoffs race last year.

