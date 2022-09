Rohit Sharma’s magnificent knock broke Martin Guptil’s sixes record

Updated: Sep 24, 2022

Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket on Friday during India’s second match against Australia in Nagpur. The Indian skipper surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill with his first six of the match and raised his overall tally to 174 maximums in the format with another six. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is with 3600-plus runs under his belt.