Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

In the Malegaon blast case of Maharashtra, the NIA Special Court has acquitted all the seven accused including Sadhvi Pragya. There were 7 main accused in this case. These included former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Colonel Prasad Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Sameer Kulkarni and Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi. Victims' lawyer Shahid Naveen Ansari said - We will appeal in the High Court against the decision of the NIA court. The investigating agencies and the government have failed in this case.