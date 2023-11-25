trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692142
"RSS People Congress Together" AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi On AIMIM Candidate | Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi on November 25, during a public meeting in Hyderabad claimed that RSS people came and worked for the Congress party to ensure AIMIM Candidate Majeed Hussain didn’t win in the election.
