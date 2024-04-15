Advertisement
Ruchi Veera attacks Police during election campaigning

Apr 15, 2024
Samajwadi Party candidate Ruchi Veera from Moradabad, makes huge attack during election campaigning. During the public meeting in the grounds of Government Inter College, Moradabad, Ruchi Veera's anger erupted when she felt that her supporters were stopped by the police. On hearing this, she lost her temper and started threatening the police from the stage.

