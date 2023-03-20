videoDetails

Ruckus breaks out over parking issue in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, CO assures of action

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

A violent clash broke out between two parties over an issue of parking in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on March 19. A youth was thrashed in the matter. However, Roorkee CO Pallavi Tyagi assured of strict action against the miscreants once a case is registered. “In Roorkee, there was a dispute between two parties regarding the parking of the vehicle. Action will be taken by registering a case after the complaint of the aggrieved party,” Roorkee CO said.