Ruckus in Balodabazar of Chhattisgarh

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:58 PM IST

Baloda Bazar Protest Update: Uproar in Baloda market of Chhattisgarh. The mob surrounded the collector's office and set it on fire. The mob pelted stones and set fire to the office. Thousands of protesters gathered. Vehicles parked in the Collectorate office premises were set on fire. In fact, there was a demand for a high-level inquiry into the demolition of the temple and Jaitkham of the Satnami community, for which they demonstrated today and a crowd entered the collectorate.